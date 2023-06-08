Wrexham United?! Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney promise never to change Welsh club's historic name after tweet causes mass confusion

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney sparked confusion with a 'Wrexham United' post before clarifying and promising they'd never change the club's name.

Dragons heading back to Football League

Hollywood co-owners calling the shots

Lucrative deals being lined up

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons are heading back to the Football League for the first time in 15 years, with a record-breaking promotion-winning campaign enjoyed in 2022-23. Hollywood co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney remain busy putting deals in place on and off the field that are intended to help take the club forward, but fans were left left slightly puzzled by the latest goings on at SToK Racecourse.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many supporters initially feared that a name change could be on the cards in North Wales, but that was soon put to bed after Reynolds and McElhenney followed up an hour later to announce the club's latest commercial partnership. Wrexham now have a sponsorship agreement with United Airlines – a company valued at $16 billion (£13bn) – that will see their name and logo appear on the front of the shirt for the 2023-24 season. In the announcement video, the Hollywood acting duo vowed "not now, nor will we ever change the name of the club".

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are busy piecing together plans for next season, with another transfer window now open, while they also have a collection of glamour friendlies to look forward to this summer – with one of those extending the “United” link as the Dragons are set to face the Red Devils of Manchester in the United States, alongside meetings with Chelsea and LA Galaxy II.