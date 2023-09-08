More Wrexham transfer drama! Ryan Reynolds-owned Red Dragons tried signing Charlton captain George Dobson at end of summer window

Before the transfer window ended, Charlton Athletic turned down offers from Wrexham and Derby County for their captain Charles Dobson.

Wrexham wanted Dobson

Dobson wanted to stay

In the last year of Charlton contract

WHAT HAPPENED? After failing in their efforts to entice the midfielder down to League Two, Wrexham switched their focus to Millwall's George Evans. Dobson has now entered the last 12 months of his contract with the London club after staying at Charlton over the deadline last Friday. According to London News Online, the Addicks 'knocked aside' summer offers for the 25-year-old because they wanted to keep him for this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dobson would have been a striking acquisition for a side in the fourth division and signing him would have been a declaration of purpose by Wrexham. Evans ended up going to the Racecourse Ground instead, which isn't a bad option at all. If a contract extension cannot be reached with Dobson before June 2024, the Addicks run the possibility of losing him for nothing.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty/GOAL

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DOBSON? The Charlton captain will next be in action on September 16 against Stevenage in League One.