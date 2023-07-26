Wrexham striker Paul Mullin to miss start of 2023-24 season after suffering punctured lung against Man Utd as Phil Parkinson slams Nathan Bishop for 'reckless challenge'

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin will miss the start of the season after sustaining a small puncture in his lung against Manchester United.

Mullin hurt in friendly

Wrexham to be without striker

Welsh club won 3-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin was involved in a nasty clash with United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, as he chased a long ball over the top and was cleaned out. He spent around eight minutes on the ground as Wrexham's medical staff tended to him, and the striker even needed oxygen before being helped from the field and taken to hospital.

WHAT THEY SAID: Boss Phil Parkinson fumed, per The Athletic: “It is a real blow for us. You can’t hide away from that. I thought it was a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper and it should have been a straight red. If it is not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it is still a dangerous challenge. So, if you add the two scenarios together, he should have been off the pitch. It was a dangerous challenge and Mulls is our talisman.

“I’m fuming with it. I have to be honest about that. It was a clumsy, reckless challenge in a pre-season game. I can’t say any more than the fact I’m not happy with it at all.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bishop, United's 23-year-old goalkeeper, was booked for the challenge on Mullin and ended up being booed by Wrexham's fans in the stadium. The Welsh club won the game 3-1, with United essentially fielding a reserve team. Parkinson has said that he doesn't know when Mullin will return, having scored 46 goals last season.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will await a full diagnosis on their star striker, but he will not be available for their next pre-season outing against the Philadelphia Union II on July 29.