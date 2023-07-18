'Modern day love story' - Wrexham stars Ben Foster & Ollie Palmer cozy up in the pool during U.S. pre-season tour recovery session

Wrexham duo Ben Foster and Ollie Palmer were spotted cozying up in the pool as the Welsh club posted their photos on Instagram.

Wrexham post photo

Players in the pool

Currently on US pre-season tour

WHAT HAPPENED? The club posted two photos of the stars as they were seen chilling in the pool during their US pre-season tour. The club captioned the post 'A modern day love story ❤️😂 🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC'

WHAT THEY POSTED:

THE GOSSIP: The Welsh side is currently on its pre-season tour in the United States as the team prepares its squad for trials of League Two, as the Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned club tries out their hand at professional football.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham face two Premier League clubs, Chelsea and Manchester United during their tour and will look to figure out where they stand in the pecking order as well as gain significant data about their fitness levels.