'Wrexham is a really special club' - Ben Foster to 'think about' playing on after National League title success

Ben Foster could continue playing football professionally after Wrexham secured promotion to the Football League.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former English international goalkeeper came out of retirement in March 2023 and appeared in seven matches for Wrexham, becoming a part of the club's historic squad that secured promotion to the Football League.

Wrexham won the National League title and secured promotion to League Two after beating Boreham Wood 3-1 in their penultimate fixture of the season. After winning the trophy, Foster opined that while he enjoyed life post-retirement from football, playing for Wrexham has made him consider his decision and could now make a comeback.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the title win, Foster said, "You have to contemplate it because to be part of this team, to be part of Wrexham is a special thing. It really is.

"It's nice to be a man of leisure and freedom and stuff like that and I've really enjoyed my retirement, I've had a great time. What I will say is that I've enjoyed this so much - Wrexham is a really special club. The lads that we've got are absolutely top class and it's a pleasure to come to work with every single one of them, every single day.

"None of them moan and there's no big times - and in football, there are so many big times - there's none of them in our dressing room and that's the bit for me that made me go 'I've really enjoyed this' so much so that I will have to think about it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: He added, "I kept saying to the lads after the game, promotion doesn't come around very often and moments like this don't come around very often. You need to savour them, you've got to enjoy them and you've got to make the most of them - take all the pictures, take the videos. Because I've had a 20-year career and this is probably the third time this has happened to me so it's such a special feeling and you've got to really enjoy it and embrace it. I kept saying to the lads we've got to get drunk tonight, you have to enjoy it.

"At full-time I was in my goal and I had to go and get my Go Pro quick because someone tried to nick it. I was clinging on for dear life with everybody trying to grab it and screaming into it. Then they all rugby tackled me and I'm on the floor and about 25 blokes around me going 'Fozzy, Fozzy' and I'm lying on the floor thinking this is bonkers. But it was such a special feeling and you could see how much it meant for everybody. They're lifting you on their shoulders and that's the beauty of football and why you come back week after week."

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons will be next seen in action on April 29 when they play their final match of the season against Torquay United.