WATCH: Ryan Reynolds loved this finish! Wrexham co-owner sends message to Ben Tozer after defender scores unlikely stunner in Gillingham win

Alex Brotherton
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds sent Ben Tozer a message after the defender scored an unlikely stunner for the Welsh side on Saturday.

  • Tozer scores stunner in Wrexham win
  • Reynolds congratulates defender
  • Win pushes Wrexham up to second

WHAT HAPPENED? Tozer scored a stunning goal to put Wrexham 2-0 up in their League Two clash with Gillingham on Saturday. Hollywood star and club co-owner Reynolds wasted no time in congratulating his team's captain.

Ryan Reynolds congratulated Ben TozerInstagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham are flying high in League Two following promotion from the National League at the end of last season. Phil Parkinson's side are second in the table, five points behind leaders Stockport County.

WHAT NEXT? Next weekend Wrexham will travel up to Lancashire to take on fellow promotion hopefuls Accrington Stanley.

