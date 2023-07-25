Wrexham players get ‘treated like royalty’ by Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney as Ben Tozer discusses Las Vegas party & U.S. pre-season tour

Ben Tozer admits that Wrexham’s squad have been “treated like royalty” by co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons have enjoyed a remarkable couple of years with Hollywood superstars at the helm, with FA Trophy final disappointment in 2022 followed by a record-breaking promotion push out of the National League in 2023. That success earned the players an all-expenses-paid trip to Las Vegas – courtesy of Reynolds and McElhenney – while Phil Parkinson’s side are now back in the United States for pre-season games against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Club captain Tozer has said of getting the superstar treatment from owners that remain very much hands-on, with a trip to Sin City followed by an outing in front of 50,000 people against Chelsea in North Carolina: “It was amazing. We were treated like royalty. For the owners to do what you did and put that on for us was incredible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham suffered a 5-0 defeat against Chelsea, but bounced back to claim a 4-0 win over LA Galaxy II last time out. They are now preparing to face Premier League giants Manchester United in San Diego, with Tozer seeing plenty of positives to their U.S. tour. He added: “Pre-season is a progression of minutes because we need to make sure that when we go back, everyone is ready and available for selection for the MK Dons game. It’s getting the minutes right in each player, which is an interesting challenge because we have 26 players with us. Some will get more minutes than others, but the general aim is to get everyone in as good of a position as possible.”

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are due to open their 2023-24 League Two campaign – as they take aim at another promotion and moving a step closer to fulfilling their Premier League dream – when playing host to MK Dons on August 5.