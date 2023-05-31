Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney urged to avoid 'circus' around incoming transfers by former defender Neil Taylor

Wrexham owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have been warned against signing stars who are "over the hill" by former defender Neil Taylor.

Wrexham to play in League Two

Expected to sign players over summer

Warned against signing old players

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh club are expected to bring in new signings after winning the National League to secure promotion to League Two. Co-owner McElhenney has said his side were "serious" about their interest in signing ex-Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, while 41-year-old Morten Gamst Pedersen said he would "love" to join the club this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, former Wrexham and Swansea defender Taylor urged Hollywood actors Reynolds and McElhenney to be sensible with the players they sign, telling The Independent: "It can’t become a circus. It’s still a football club that needs to be successful because no one will pat you on the back if you don’t do it properly. Leave those players that are over the hill. I’d say to Hal [Robson-Kanu] ‘I don’t think you’re getting in over Paul Mullin. You’re retired now and he’s a top-class striker’."

He added: "So I’d say to Wrexham, stay clear and go for players who know the league and have been successful in it, players who are hungry to get higher up."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson has dismissed the notion that they have outlandish transfer plans this summer as he is confident in their current squad and feels there are only a couple of positions they want to strengthen. League Two's top scorer in 2022-23, Andy Cook, has been talked up as an option.

Parkinson said last week: "We are just going about our business and looking at targets, but bearing in mind the fact that we have already got a strong squad to go into pre-season.. We are not in a summer where we need seven or eight players because the squad is strong. Of course, ideally we would like to improve in one or two areas and we are looking to do that but my feeling is it might take a bit of time."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will bring in some new faces as they prepare for the upcoming season in League Two.