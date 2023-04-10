Wrexham vs Notts County: Co-owner Rob McElhenney dedicates award to working class ahead of blockbuster clash as he & Ryan Reynolds are given Freedom of the Borough

Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have been given Freedom of the Borough by Wrexham and dedicated the award to the local working class.

Dragons have embraced famous owners

Pumped millions into the club & community

Hoping to earn promotion in 2022-23

WHAT HAPPENED? The Deadpool and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actors completed a stunning takeover at the Racecourse Ground in February 2021. They have pumped millions of pounds into the club and local community since then, with a sporting venture in north Wales about much more than mere success on the field. Their efforts have now been recognised, with McElhenney dedicating a prestigious award to those that have helped him to acquire it.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said at a ceremony on Monday: “Sport is a story teller and it’s about connection. If you saw the first episode of the documentary and you saw the house I grew up in, the neighbourhood I grew up in and the people I grew up with, I hope that you saw yourselves. Today I’m with my dad, my son, my brother, and I’ve got to share this entire experience. That has been the greatest honour of my life. I’ve been able to forge these connections with people who live all the way across the world.

"I firmly contend that that connection between the people of Philadelphia and the people of Wrexham, I think you can find in the middle of the United States, in the middle of Brazil, China. I believe we’re all the same, specifically working class people. If you saw in the show someone who looked like you, or sounded like you, it’s because they are you.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McElhenney and Reynolds are back in Britain for Wrexham’s crucial clash with fellow National League promotion hopefuls Notts County.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Both Wrexham and County have reached the 100-point mark this season, but there is only one automatic promotion spot into League Two up for grabs. Sunday's meeting could therefore could go a long way towards determining who steps back up into the Football League without the need to buy a ticket for the play-off lottery.