'I very may well die of a cardiac event!' - Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney reacts to tense 4-3 victory over Aldershot

Rob McElhenney offered his thoughts on Wrexham's win over Aldershot on Saturday, reaffirming just how nerve-wracking he finds watching his side.

Sam Dalby nets winner in 96th minute

Wrexham within five points of leaders Notts County

McElhenney says football is both magic and hell

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham thought they'd thrown away a valuable win as Jordan Tunnicliffe put through his own net in the 89th minute of their National League fixture away to Aldershot. With talisman Paul Mullin already having been subbed off, it fell to the 23-year-old forward Darby to snatch the victory late on, sparking jubilant scenes both in the away end and in the homes of their Hollywood owners.

WHAT THEY SAID: McElhenny gave his reaction on Twitter with the FA Cup defeat to Sheffield United still playing on his mind. "I very may well die of a cardiac event this season. Football is magic/hell," he said.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Fellow co-owner Ryan Reynolds also gave his immediate reaction on Twitter too, saying he needs other means to help quell the nerves: "Really testing the limits of appropriate drinking hours. Dear god, @Wrexham_AFC."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having been custodians of Wrexham for around two years, the main target for the Hollywood duo is to get their side back into the football league for the first time since the 2007-08 campaign. They're five points behind Notts County but do have two games in hand.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? McElhenney and Reynolds will be hoping for their next outing to be less dramatic than Saturday's win. They take on 23rd-placed Scunthorpe in the National League on Tuesday.