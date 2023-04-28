Wout Weghorst ‘not the answer’ for Man Utd as Dutchman is criticised for lack of goals by Louis Saha

Wout Weghorst is “not the answer” for Manchester United and will struggle to score another goal for the club, says Louis Saha.

Striker signed in January

Has found the target just twice

Red Devils looking for a new No.9

WHAT HAPPENED? The Netherlands international was a surprise addition for the Red Devils during the January transfer window, with Erik ten Hag bringing in a fellow countryman after Cristiano Ronaldo was released as a free agent. Weghorst’s work rate has never been in question, but the 30-year-old frontman has found the target just twice through 25 appearances in all competitions and is not expected to see a loan switch from Burnley turned into a permanent move this summer. Saha sees no reason for United to explore that option, with there every chance that the Dutch forward will leave without making another decisive contribution.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former United striker Saha has told Paddy Power: “In terms of numbers, it’s clear that Wout Weghorst needs to score more goals because that is what a club like Manchester United need. When the ball is coming through from Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford or Anthony, you need a striker who can score 15-20 goals a season. However, it’s not good enough that he’s scored twice, and I don’t see that changing before the end of the season. In terms of his mentality, he works hard, but that is not good enough. For me, he hasn’t done enough to show people that he deserves his spot in the team beyond the summer. The manager has a better idea as he sees him in training every day, but for me, Wout is not the answer.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst has given his all to the United cause, helping them to bring a six-year wait for major silverware to aclose in the 2023 Carabao Cup final while also operating as a No.10 at times. However, questions have been asked of his ability to thrive at the very highest level.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? With Weghorst set to depart this summer, and Anthony Martial still struggling to convince, United are expected to invest heavily in a new No.9 at the next opportunity – with the likes of Tottenham talisman Harry Kane and Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen said to be registering on the Red Devils’ recruitment radar.