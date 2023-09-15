The worst possible draw for Man Utd! Red Devils handed tricky Women's Champions League qualification tie against PSG

Manchester United have been handed a tricky qualification Women's Champions League draw against Paris Saint-Germain.

Man Utd playing in Europe for first time

Have to beat PSG to make group stages

Toughest possible test for Red Devils

WHAT HAPPENED? United could not have been given a more difficult tie, with PSG finishing just six points off of Ligue 1 winners Lyon last season. The first leg will be played on October 10/11, with the return fixture scheduled for a week later.

FULL 2023-24 WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND TWO DRAW:

Apollon Ladies vs Benfica

FC Zurich vs Ajax

Roma vs FC Vorskla

Valur vs SKN St. Polten

Slavia Prague vs Olimpia Cluj

Glasgow City vs SK Brann

Spartak Subotica vs FC Rosengard

BK Hacken vs FC Twente

Real Madrid vs Valerenga

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sparta Prague

Paris FC vs Wolfsburg

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their short history by securing a second-place WSL finish last season. They have endured a tumultuous summer, losing star players Alessia Russo and Ona Batlle on free transfers to Arsenal and Manchester United respectively.

They have managed to strengthen in the transfer market, though, bringing in the likes of Geyse from Barcelona and also signing World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa, while keeping hold of goalkeeper Mary Earps amid interest from Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? Before their European exploits, United face tough WSL tests against Aston Villa and Arsenal, with the latter being knocked out of the Champions League by Paris FC recently.