Worst ever finish! USWNT make history after failing to finish in top three at a World Cup for the first time

The holders have been knocked out of the Women's World Cup by Sweden in what is their worst ever finish at the tournament.

USWNT go out on penalties

Worst finish in team's history

First time out of the top three

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT have gone out of the World Cup after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Sweden. A goalless draw sent the last 16 tie into penalties, with Sweden going on to claim a 5-4 victory. The result means there will be no historic three-peat for the United States as they now head for home.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat also means the USWNT have secured their worst ever finish at a World Cup. The team have never failed to finish in the top three ever in their history.

WHAT NEXT? The defeat ends the USWNT's dominance of the World Cup and means the team will now head home. Winners Sweden go on to play Japan in the quarter-finals of the tournament.