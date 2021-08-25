World Cup Qualifiers: Sasere positive about Nigeria’s chances despite Premier League ruling

The Super Eagles will be without their England-based stars for next month’s qualifying matches en route Qatar 2022

Hamrun Spartans striker Franklin Sasere has identified the positives even though Nigeria won't be able to parade their England-based stars for September’s World Cup qualifiers with Liberia and Cape Verde.

The Premier League organisers announced on Tuesday that they will not release players for international engagements in 'red list' countries, where they would have to quarantine on their return to the United Kingdom because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“Premier League clubs have today reluctantly but unanimously decided not to release players for international matches played in red-list countries next month,” a statement on the EPL website read.

While justifying the Premier League’s decision, the Lugano loanee claims this would see Gernot Rohr give other talented players a chance to represent the 2013 African champions, while expressing optimism that Nigeria will get the job done in September.

“You won’t blame the Premier League for that decision because all the leagues in England just started and they are not also willing to take chances,” Sasere told Goal.

“One of the implications of travelling out of England and so many countries in Europe at the moment is that these players would be in isolation for at least ten days when they return.

“And you know that this would definitely affect so many clubs in England because so of them are still trying to settle down in the 2021-22 season.

“Coming back home, it means that the Super Eagles will miss several key players for next month’s World Cup qualification games as we have our key men like [Kelechi] Iheanacho, [Wilfred] Ndidi and [William] Troost-Ekong plying their trade in England.

“I am seeing their absence from a positive dimension because this would give coach [Gernot] Rohr the opportunity to give other players a chance in his star-studded team.

“There is nothing to worry about because Nigeria is blessed with so many talented players across the world that would rise up to the occasion in moments like this.

“Despite our current predicament, I strongly believe that we will still get the job done when we face Liberia and Cape Verde in September.”

Three-time African kings, the Super Eagles will be without the services of at least eight regular players for the games against the Lone Stars and Blue Sharks.

They include Alex Iwobi (Everton), Ndidi (Leicester City), Iheanacho (Leicester City), Frank Onyeka (Brentford), Troost-Ekong (Watford), Peter Etebo (Watford), Emmanuel Dennis (Watford), and Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).