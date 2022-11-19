News Matches
'Today I feel gay... today I feel disabled' - FIFA president Infantino delivers extraordinary & controversial speech ahead of World Cup opener

Hal Fish
13:21 GMT+3 19/11/2022
20220408 Gianni Infantino
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has addressed the press in Qatar in a speech that will likely be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
  • Tournament begins tomorrow
  • Controversy keeps growing
  • Infantino fails to dissuade concerns

WHAT HAPPENED? At the dawn of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the FIFA president has delivered a rather baffling public address which has only served to raise more eyebrows regarding the much-scrutinised international tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, Infantino said: “Today I feel Qatari. Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker.”

He also added: “I know what it feels to be discriminated… I was bullied because I had red hair”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Infantino has been a staunch advocate of hosting the World Cup in Qatar since the nation won the bid in 2010. The tournament finally gets underway on Sunday, although the last-minute decision to ban beer sales in and around stadiums has sparked further controversy.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR INFANTINO? Regardless of everything else, the World Cup will begin tomorrow as Qatar host Ecuador in Group A. Infantino also looks set to be re-elected as FIFA president, as he runs unopposed ahead of a third term.

Editors' Picks

