'England's greatest ever player' - Football world in mourning after Man Utd legend Sir Bobby Charlton dies aged 86 as Gary Neville & Alan Shearer lead tributes

Stars from across the football world have expressed their condolences after the death of Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton.

United announced the passing of their former midfielder on Saturday. He was 86.

Charlton played a key role in England's 1966 World Cup win and was also instrumental to the success of United in the wake of the tragedy of the Munich Air Disaster, which he survived at the age of 20.

He won the First Division with the Red Devils three times, and also lifted the European Cup and the FA Cup in his time wearing a red shirt. In total, he scored 249 goals in 758 games for United, and also netted 49 times for England.

He was the country's all-time record goalscorer until Wayne Rooney broke the record in 2015; that was then surpassed by Harry Kane.

Luminaries from across the English game have queued up to pay their respects on social media after Charlton's passing, including clubs, ex-players, and Charlton's surviving ex-team-mates.

He has been hailed as a "legend", "a champion", and "a giant of the game". United have simply posted that "words will never be enough."