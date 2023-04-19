'I won't let anyone off the hook' - Chelsea flops sent stern warning by Frank Lampard after Champions League exit

Frank Lampard has warned his Chelsea flops that he "won't let anyone off the hook" after their whimpering Champions League exit to Real Madrid.

Chelsea beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid

Rodrygo scored both the goals

Lampard issues warning to squad

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues were sent packing from this edition of the Champions League by a clinical Real Madrid, who took their chances to win the second leg of the quarter-final tie 2-0 on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge. Rodrygo stole the show with both goals and despite Chelsea's improved performance, they had to leave the field empty-handed.

It was their fourth successive defeat under interim manager Lampard and the Chelsea legend has warned his troops of the consequences if they don't lift their game for the remainder of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Every game you play you have to give everything. I've been here now for only two weeks so I'm hungry. I won't let anyone off the hook in terms of seeing this season out. It has to be the opposite," he told reporters after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are staring at a trophyless season and they are unlikely to be returning to the Champions League as they currently find themselves in the 11th position and 17 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United.

There were a lot of positives to take from Tuesday's performance against Madrid as the Blues dominated the bulk of the match, but their poor finishing in front of goal let them down once again.

"It's not for the want of trying. We had lots of crosses and lots of players in good positions so I will never criticise the lads for that - it's just the fact that if they took any of those chances. If the tie went to 2-1 at any point, you really would have felt the crowd turn," added Lampard.

"We were playing world-class opposition there and we were, for me, the better team and had chances. It's the first game since I've been back that I've seen the things and we've really been implementing them - and that's something that we want to continue for the rest of the season. Now that standard cannot drop. That's the one message, once the dust settles on this, in-house."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea's fixture with Manchester United, which was slated to take place on Saturday, has been postponed as the Red Devils are playing in the Europa League on Thursday against Sevilla. Hence the Blues are back in Premier League action against Brentford on April 26.