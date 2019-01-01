Women's World Cup: Asisat Oshoala reveals biggest dream with Nigeria in France

The forward is in France with the Super Falcons, set to make her second appearance in the competition this summer

forward Asisat Oshoala has set sights on winning the Women's World Cup with in during the off-season.

Oshoala won her third consecutive Women's Cup of Nation title in 2018 with the Super Falcons, but her effort was not enough to earn her a fourth African Women's Footballer of the Year prize.

In search for better form, the 24-year-old made a loan move to Barcelona, where she scored eight goals in 11 outings in 2019 and was rewarded with a three-year contract by the Spanish outfit.

Having sorted her club future, all eyes will be on the maiden BBC Women's Footballer of the Year as she hopes to replicate her fine form on the world stage.

"Working out with the team, training really good [for Women's World Cup in France]," Oshoala told Goal.

"I'm trying my best to keep the environment positive for myself and make myself happy and enjoy football.

"I'm not under any pressure. I'm not a player looking for a club or whatever. I'm just here to have fun and give my best as always.

"My biggest dream in France is to help the team win the [Women's World Cup] trophy."

Oshoala is regarded as African's most successful female footballer and she will be aiming to help Nigeria go past the group stage for the first time in five outings at the 2019 Women's World Cup, which takes place from June 7 - July 7.