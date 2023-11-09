Women's FA Cup prize money to double amid new investment

This season, the Women's FA Cup prize money will increase to £6 million from the original £3 million as it has been announced by the FA.

Women's FA Cup prize money doubled

£6 million from £3 million

Helped by new investments

WHAT HAPPENED? The FA Board has authorised the additional £3 million investment, making this the second consecutive season that the prize pool has grown. The prize money for participating clubs will significantly increase as a result of the new agreement starting in the third round. The FA Cup winners will now get £430,000, a substantial increase above the £100,000 they received the previous year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With equal prize money for men's and women's events as the ultimate goal, the FA is dedicated to growing its prize budget. This season's men's FA Cup winners will receive £2 million as the prize money.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Doubling the prize money showcases the FA’s clear commitment to the future of the Women’s FA Cup and will help us maintain its stature as the most prestigious domestic women’s cup competition in the world," Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football said [via The Standard]. "Ultimately, we want the women’s competition to receive the same prize money as the men’s, and this new increase is a positive step in the direction of achieving that long-term ambition."

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The first round of the Women's FA Cup will start on Sunday, November 12 with 40 clashes set to kick off the tournament.