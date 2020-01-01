Wolves' Traore and Jimenez set record in Liverpool defeat

The duo caused the Reds all sorts of problems and their chemistry becoming more evident

triumphed 2-1 over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday to go 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand, but the night was more about Raul Jimenez and Adams Traore.

After Jordan Henderson gave the Reds a 1-0 first-half lead, came back to life after the break with the equaliser from Jimenez.

The Mexican made a run from midfield and skipped past an Andy Robertson challenge before finding Traore, who sent in a cross that Jimenez headed home.

Though Roberto Firmino got the winner six minutes from time, Jimenez and Traore gave Liverpool a serious run for their money.

Article continues below

8 - Wolves duo Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez have combined for eight Premier League goals this season, more than any other partnership in the competition. Telepathy. #WOLLIV pic.twitter.com/sfm8B92v69 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 23, 2020

The combination from both men at the Molineux was the eighth time it happened this season, making them the most effective partnership in the Premier League this season.

Jimenez has 20 goals and nine assists in all competitions while Traore five competitive goals and nine assists, and upgrade from the former academy graduate's tally of just one goal and three assists for the whole of the 2018-19 campaign.

Traore has made headlines of late over where to pledge international allegiance to as he is eligible for - his country of birth and Mali where his parents hail from.