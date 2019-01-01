Wolves sign Raphael Nya from Paris Saint-Germain on three-year deal

The teenager, who previously captained PSG's under-19 side, heads to Molineux as Nuno Espirito Santo prepares his squad for a European campaign

Wolverhampton Wanderers have secured the signature of defender Raphael Nya on a three-year deal from the champions, the Premier League side has confirmed.

The 19-year-old, who previously captained the French outfit's under-19 side, heads to Molineux on a contract that keeps him with the Midlands club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Goal previously reported the interest of Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo in Nya as a future long-term option for right-back, with the teenager expected to cut his teeth in Rob Edwards' Under-23 side in the upcoming season.

Nya was a regular starter for PSG in last season's UEFA Youth League, where he captained his club to victories over , and .

Speaking to Wolves' official website, academy manager Scott Sellars spoke elatedly about the English top flight side's latest acquisition, describing him as a "leader".

“He’s a player we’ve been monitoring for quite a while," he stated. "We’re lucky enough that he was looking for something new and we were in a position to offer him a fresh challenge. The appeal of coming to and is massive.

“As a player, he very much fits our style. He’s a centre half who is excellent in possession of the ball, is a good reader of the game and anticipates well, so he’s got real potential. Like a lot of the lads, we’ll try him in different positions and see where he fits best in our system.

“From meeting him and watching him train over the past couple of days, you can see he’s a leader and a communicator, he’s been really impressive.”

Wolves will face an abbreviated pre-season tour to for the Premier League Asia trophy against , and West Ham as they will begin their campaign in late July.

They will face either outfit Crusaders or Faroe Islands club B36 Torshavn in the second qualifying round as they return to Europe for the first time since 1980 and Sellars admits that the club's smaller-than-average first team will present chances for youngsters to shine.

“All the Under-23 lads will be hoping to be involved," he added. "Nuno’s said how he’s not going to have a massive squad and there’s an extra games programme this year, so in terms of supporting the first-team, hopefully a lot of the boys will get opportunities.”