Wolves reach agreement to sign Semedo from Barca for £28m

have reached an agreement to sign Nelson Semedo from for £28 million ($37m).

The final deal fee could rise to £38 million including variables, with Barca confirming Semdo's impending departure via their official website on Wednesday.

"FC Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Nélson Semedo," the giants' statement reads.

"The English club will pay 30 million euros plus 10 more in variables.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express their gratitude to Nélson Semedo for his commitment and dedication and wishes him all the best for the future."

More to follow.