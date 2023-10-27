Wolves and MUNDIAL invite you to New York Premiere of football documentary

Calling all soccer fans in New York! You are cordially invited to a very special event...

Ten years before Pele, 30 years before MLS, and 56 years before Messi, there was the United Soccer Association: a 12 team tournament set across the whole of North America that changed everything.

Clubs from around the world were invited to spread the football gospel, with teams such as Aberdeen, Stoke City, Uruguay’s Cerro, the Netherlands’ ADO Den Haag, and Brazil’s Bangu Atlético Clube representing cities across the States and Canada. A new film made by Wolves Studios and MUNDIAL explores this incredible and untold story in a 30 minute documentary that held its UK premiere earlier in the month.

Join the MUNDIAL community today Subscribe here!

As former president of U.S. soccer Alan Rothenberg says in the film: “I think people will look back and say, what was the history of soccer in this country? And when they do, they have to land in 1967 and say ‘This is where it all began.’”

The U.S. premiere will be held at 11am this Saturday at McHale’s Bar & Grill, 251 West 51st Street New York, N.Y. 10019, ahead of the live screening of Wolves v Newcastle in the Premier League.