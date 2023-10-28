'He's talking about me!' - Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan responds to Man City boss Pep Guardiola's flippant 'Korean guy' nickname

Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan finally opened up on Pep Guardiola's flippant 'Korean guy' nickname.

Guardiola forgot Hee-Chan's name

Called him the 'Korean guy'

Forward responded to the nickname

WHAT HAPPENED? Before Manchester City took on The Wanderers earlier in September, Guardiola lavished praise on his opponent's forward line. However, the manager forgot Hee-Chan's name and referred to him as "the Korean guy" while admiring Wolves' strikers.

The player has now spoken about the bizarre nickname and insisted that there is no bad blood between the two and he focussed only on the "positive".

"I saw this nickname before the game. I try to think only positive(ly). He is one of the best coaches in the world. And he's talking about me. For me, it's an honour. I just thought about the positive thing," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hee-Chan did the talking on the pitch and scored the winner to inflict the first loss of this Premier League campaign on the defending champions. His goal prompted Wolves' social media admin to put out a tweet after the winner with the caption 'THE KOREAN GUY'.

WHAT NEXT? Wolves will be in action against Newcastle United on Saturday, whereas, Guardiola will be leading his troops against arch-rivals Manchester United in a derby on Sunday afternoon.