Wolves fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Wolves will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Leeds United.
Bruno Lage's side will then take on Fulham at home before facing off against Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
The Molineux outfit finished 10th in the Premier League last season, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to force themselves back into European contention.
Editors' Picks
- Premier League 2022-23 fixtures: Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool & every team's schedule released
- Chelsea's best transfers of all time: From Hazard and Drogba to Zola and Lampard
- Antonio Nusa: The Norwegian Neymar set to cause chaos with Haaland & Co
- All completed Premier League transfers in summer 2022 - listed
GOAL brings you Wolves' full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Wolves Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Wolverhampton
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Fulham
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
|30/08/2022
|19:45
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Wolverhampton
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Southampton
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|Liverpool v Wolverhampton
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Manchester City
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|West Ham United v Wolverhampton
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Wolverhampton
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Nottingham Forest
|18/10/2022
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Leicester City
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Wolverhampton
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Brighton
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Arsenal
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Everton v Wolverhampton
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Manchester United
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Wolverhampton
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v West Ham United
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Wolverhampton
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Liverpool
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Southampton v Wolverhampton
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Fulham v Wolverhampton
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Tottenham Hotspur
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Leeds United
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Chelsea
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Brentford
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Leicester City v Wolverhampton
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|Wolverhampton v Crystal Palace
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Brighton v Wolverhampton
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Aston Villa
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Manchester United v Wolverhampton
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Everton
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Arsenal v Wolverhampton
Wolves tickets: Prices & how to buy
Tickets for Wolves Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
Wolves season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £786 to £590, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Wolves games on the official club website.