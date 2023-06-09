'I want to win League Two' - Ben Foster sets Wrexham target as new contract is confirmed

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster hopes to win League Two at the first time of asking after his side's excellent season in the National League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham enjoyed a much-publicised rise to the English Football League when they were crowned National League champions with an incredible 111 points. The club, owned by Hollywood actors Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, hope to keep progressing up the divisions and Foster is determined to make it happen.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told the club's media channel: "I want to win another trophy. I think I’ve played 25 games for Wrexham, right? I’ve won the LDV Vans Trophy, I’ve won the National League and now I want to win League Two - it’s as simple as that.

"To be a small part in what is going to turn out to be a big machine in years to come, that’s special. I can’t wait to be part of it again and see all the fans next year. Bring the good times back to Wrexham because that’s where they belong."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Foster, 40, came out of retirement to sign a short-term contract with the Welsh club in March, having previously spent half a season on loan with them in 2004-05. He kept three clean sheets in his eight National League appearances this term, impressing enough to convince the club to hand him a new one-year deal.

WHAT NEXT? Foster and his Wrexham co-stars will soon start preparing for the new season as they look to challenge for the League Two title.