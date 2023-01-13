'I don't think they'd let me in!' - Wilshere reveals while he won't be in attendance for Tottenham-Arsenal derby clash

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has joked that he won't be allowed into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday for the north London Derby.

Areta's men top of Premier League

Tottenham enter derby in fifth

11-point gap could stretch to 14

WHAT HAPPENED? This weekend, the Gunners take on bitter rivals Spurs away from home as they look to maintain their five-point gap over Manchester City at the top of the division. No stranger to such games – having played in 11 north London derbies over the span of his career – Wilshere has spoken about how important the games are every season.

WHAT THEY SAID: While talking to HaytersTV at the recent launch event for the new designs adorning the Emirates Stadium, he said: “Let’s take every game as it comes and most importantly let’s beat Tottenham on Sunday. I go to a lot of the home games. I won't be going to White Hart Lane, or whatever it's called now. What's it called now? I won't be going to the stadium. I don't think they'll let me in."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although injuries prevented Wilshere from fulfilling his potential at Arsenal, he remains a fan favourite even in retirement, and now works for the club as the coach for the Under-18s having been appointed last summer. He certainly won't be fondly remembered by Spurs fans, however, after he once led the insulting: "what do we think of Tottenham?" chant when the Gunners won the FA Cup in 2015.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? If Arsenal can win this match they could extend their lead at the top of the table to eight points. Indeed, second-placed Manchester City play Man United away from home on Saturday on a weekend of enticing Premier League clashes.