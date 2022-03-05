Williams caught on TV camera about to angrily clash with Eriksen before hugging him after realising who Brentford star was
Brandon Williams' anger at getting pulled down soon dissipated at Carrow Road when the Norwich City man realised the offender was none other than Christian Eriksen.
Williams hit the floor after being manhandled by the Denmark international, who made an emotional return to football last month with Brenford.
The Manchester United loanee did not know quite how to react, but did not miss the opportunity to show his affection for Eriksen.
