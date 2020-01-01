'Everyone wants or hopes that I come back': Willems desperate to return to Newcastle United

The 26-year-old left-back wants to play at St James' Park again after the summer after a successful loan spell was cut short due to a serious injury

Jetro Willems has indicated that he wants to move to Newcastle on a permanent basis.

The international full-back spent the beginning of the season on loan at the Premier League club before being hit by a serious injury that is set to prevent him from featuring until July.

However, the 26-year-old, who is under contract with , is keen to move back to Tyneside, where the club is the subject of a controversial takeover move by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, headed up by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Everyone wants or hopes that I come back or sign a permanently deal at NUFC but I think it’s more a question for the club if they want me back,” he said on a Twitter chat.

Asked by one fan what his desire is, he replied: “To sign and play for NUFC.”

Under the terms of his loan deal, Newcastle were reportedly able to sign him up for £11 million ($13.5m), though it is unclear if this is still active given the temporary deal was truncated due to his physical condition.

Willems began his career in 2010 with Sparta Rotterdam before moving on to a year later. After spending six seasons with the Eindhoven side, where he featured on 144 occasions in the Eredivisie, he moved to Eintracht, where he played for two seasons before his switch to Newcastle.

At St James’ Park, the left-back featured on 20 occasions, including 19 in the Premier League. He chalked up two goals and two assists during that time, showing he had a knack for the big occasions as he registered against and , while one of his decisive passes came against .

He has played 22 times for the Netherlands and would have hoped to be involved in the squad before his injury. However, the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused the event to be pushed back for a year, has opened the door to potentially allow him to play in the competition next summer.

Willems already has major tournament experience, having played in Euro 2012, where he became the youngest player to feature in a UEFA European Championship aged just 18 and 71 days.