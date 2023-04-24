Will Raphael Varane be fit for the FA Cup final? Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag delivers injury update on World Cup-winning defender

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident that Raphael Varane will return to fitness ahead of the FA Cup final on June 3.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are counting down the days to another appearance in a major final – having already savoured Carabao Cup glory this season – after edging out Brighton on penalties in the FA Cup semi-finals. They made it through that contest without World Cup-winning defender Varane at their disposal, with the Frenchmen picking up a knock during a Europa League clash with Sevilla. However, Ten Hag expects to have the 29-year-old centre-half back by the time United face arch-rivals Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: United’s boss told talkSPORT when asked if Varane, who was initially ruled out for “a few weeks”, will be fit to face City with another trophy up for grabs: “I think so. Yeah. Varane, for the cup final, he can return.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Varane was unavailable due to injury against Brighton, club captain Harry Maguire missed out through suspension. Lisandro Martinez has also been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign, but Luke Shaw has impressed at centre-half when required this season and Victor Lindelof converted the decisive spot-kick in a shootout with the Seagulls.

Ten Hag added on his defensive options: “I've talked all season about more than the starting XI. Victor Lindelof, it's so great for him. He's played his games but not as much as he probably expected. Now is his chance and he's taken his chance because he was there. Luke showed composure in defending and organising, building up and he played a decent game. This is what we expected. For the rest of the season, some players, we have to rely on them and I talked about it all season.”

WHAT NEXT? United, who are also in the hunt for a top-four finish this season, will be back in Premier League action on Thursday when taking in a trip to out-of-sorts Tottenham.