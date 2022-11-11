Will Chelsea spend again in January? Potter quizzed on Blues' transfer plans

Graham Potter has suggested that the January transfer window will be a quiet one at Chelsea, with the Blues eager to work with what they have.

Big money invested over the summer

New arrivals still settling in

Talks will be held between coach and board

WHAT HAPPENED? Big money was invested again over the summer when the likes of Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were welcomed to Stamford Bridge. A new-look side is yet to perform consistently, leading to Potter replacing Thomas Tuchel at the helm, but there are no plans to splash the cash again early in 2023.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on his recruitment plans, Potter has said: “I think there is more to come from the team we have and the group we have. We've had some key players out: [N’Golo] Kante, [Ben] Chilwell, [Reece] James, Fofana. They are key players and a couple of them are replacing key ones who left in the summer. I think we can do better than we have and that is where my focus is on.”

Pressed on whether he will be speaking to his board during the World Cup break, the Blues boss added: “Yeah, I'm pretty sure we will. We have a regular dialogue anyway. Sometimes you need to reflect, think and analyse. Absolutely, we need to think about what's happened and what we can do to improve.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea, who are due to face Borussia Dortmund in the last-16 of the Champions League, currently sit seventh in the Premier League – five points back from the top four after 13 outings in 2022-23.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues have one more fixture to take in before the World Cup, with Potter’s troops set to face in-form Newcastle at St James’ Park on Saturday.