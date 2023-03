The Gunners produced a remarkable recovery to open up a five-point gap at the top - have your say on their chances of ending their title hoodoo!

How did they do that?! Arsenal miraculously came from 2-0 down to beat Bournemouth 3-2, with Reiss Nelson's winning goal coming in the seventh minute of stoppage-time. The result moves the Gunners five points clear of second-placed Manchester City in the Premier League table - so is it FINALLY their year? Have your say in the comments box below and see what other readers think! 👇