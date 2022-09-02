Will Antony & Casemiro start for Man Utd vs Arsenal? Ten Hag discusses selection plans

Manchester United summer signings Antony and Casemiro could be included from the start when the Red Devils play host to Arsenal on Sunday.

United aiming to end Arsenal's 100% record

Casemiro could be in line for his first start

Ten Hag aware of challenge posed by Gunners

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony will be given the chance to prove he can come straight into United's attack after completing his move from Ajax, with training sessions scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Brazil forward has been given clearance to play - but Ten Hag will assess his fitness, along with fellow countryman Casemiro, before making any selection decisions.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He did his first training, individually (on Thursday)," United's manager said of Antony. "Tomorrow we have a team session and on Saturday we have a team session. I'll think about it and we'll take a decision.

"I have seen Arsenal, a tough opponent. They've started really well this season and you can see this is a team who are longer together, who have a coach bringing his philosophy to the team, so for us it's a good test. I'm really looking forward to it and we will pick the right XI to start."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the transfer window now shut, Ten Hag knows exactly what he has to work with until January - including Cristiano Ronaldo, who was unsuccessful in his bid to leave for a Champions League club. Casemiro is yet to start for his new side, while Antony is seen as pivotal to an attack that Ten Hag knows is short of goals. Arsenal could be the first time the Dutchman gets to play all of his outfield signings at once this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? A fourth straight win - especially against the league leaders - would be a major statement of intent after such a disastrous start to the season. Ten Hag knows it is all about points at this stage of the campaign, with his ideology yet to show through consistently. But after being backed in the market with the signings of Antony and Casemiro, in particular, he will be expected to stamp his impression on the club going forward.