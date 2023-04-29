Wilfried Zaha may finally get the spotlight - and battle Kylian Mbappe - as Crystal Palace star considers transfer to Champions League contenders Marseille

Wilfried Zaha is eyeing a move to Marseille when his Crystal Palace contract expires this summer, in order to finally play Champions League football.

Zaha's Palace contract up in the summer

Number of clubs circling

Considering Marseille due to allure of UCL football

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite gracing Premier League pitches since 2013 for the likes of Manchester United, Cardiff City and, most prominently, Crystal Palace, the Ivorian is yet to feature on European football's grandest stage. However, 90min writes that Zaha may be afforded that opportunity this summer, with the forward reportedly looking at Marseille as a potential destination. Igor Tudor's side currently sit second in Ligue 1, six points ahead of Monaco in fourth.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zaha's contract at Palace will expire in June, as the Ivory Coast international looks set to be yet another talking point of the summer window. The winger is seemingly linked with a move away from the club almost every season, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain among the potential destinations that emerged this term alone. The 30-year-old also reportedly rejected a mega-money offer to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia, as clubs look to take advantage of his stagnated contract situation with Palace.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to 90min, Marseille may have the upper hand, as talks with the French club's representatives have already begun. At 30 years old, the allure of Champions League football may be too hard for Zaha to turn down, as a similar opportunity go up against Kylian Mbappe may not come around again. It would, however, call time on an impressive 13-year spell at Palace, in which time he has racked up an impressive 90 goals and 76 assists in 456 appearances.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? One such goal came against in Palace's thrilling 4-3 victory over West Ham on Saturday, as their resurgence under Roy Hodgson goes on. Relegation candidates less than a month ago, the Eagles have now leapfrogged Chelsea into 11th, with their next match coming up against Tottenham on May 6.