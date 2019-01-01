Wilfred Ndidi vs. Wolves: Rodgers update on Leicester midfielder

The 22-year-old had an extended break but the Foxes boss is confident the Super Eagles midfielder is prepared for their opening season game

manager Brendan Rodgers believes Wilfred Ndidi is fit to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening 2019-20 Premier League game on Sunday.

The combative midfielder featured for in the 2019 in , helping the Super Eagles finish third in the biennial tournament.

Subsequently, the former man was given an extended holiday and missed the start of the Foxes’ pre-season.

Nonetheless, the former boss is confident the hard-tackling midfielder is fully ready for their opening game against at the King Power Stadium.

Article continues below

"Wilfred Ndidi and Filip Benkovic have been working very well since coming back,” Rodgers said in a pre-match press conference.

“Wilf's naturally fit and will be in the squad this weekend. All the players have come through really well and there are no real injuries."

Ndidi was the Premier League's best tackler last season and his defensive displays helped Leicester to finish ninth in the table.