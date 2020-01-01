Wilder responds to Klopp ‘selfish’ claims: We have to look after ourselves

The Liverpool boss took a swipe at his Sheffield United counterpart for not supporting the five substitutes rule

boss Chris Wilder has reacted to criticism from manager Jurgen Klopp, who branded him “selfish” during an interview on Saturday.

The German took a dig at the Blades man during an outspoken interview following his side’s 1-1 draw with .

Klopp, who has campaigned against the fixture congestion his side have faced this season, has been left frustrated by Wilder’s stance against teams being able to make five substitutions this season.

The Sheffield United manager was happy to brush off claims that he is being “selfish” over the stance.

"I'm not interested in that today," Wilder told Sky Sports. "Maybe that's for another time. As Jurgen made a good observation, we are just on one point. It's not the time to talk about it.

"Everybody has that right and there's 20 votes in this league. Nobody is looking after Sheffield United right the way through, so we have to look after ourselves.

"I'm not really going into the nuts and bolts, I've got a huge amount of respect for Liverpool as a football club, and for Jurgen, whether it's looking after the club, whether it's 'selfish', or another word that anybody uses.

"By the way there's a few more managers in there who have looked after their own club… that's enough from me."

Klopp, whose Liverpool side top the Premier League after Saturday’s matches but could drop back down to fourth depending on the results of Sunday’s game, has been left frustrated by a string of injury problems to his side.

He has had to do without numerous regular players, with the headline issue being a serious knee problem for centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who sustained a serious injury against in the Merseyside derby.

James Milner went off with a fresh concern at the Amex Stadium, placing him in doubt for the Reds’ forthcoming fixtures.

Liverpool face a vital encounter against on Tuesday before playing host to in the Premier League next weekend.

They have six fixtures in total to cram in before their festive schedule begins on December 27 against WBA.