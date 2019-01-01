Wijnaldum reveals simple Klopp message which has kept Liverpool on title track

The Reds continue to lead the way in the battle for Premier League supremacy, with their German coach having helped them to overcame any wobbles

Georginio Wijnaldum claims a simple call for confidence from Jurgen Klopp has helped to keep Liverpool on track in a Premier League title bid.

The Reds are in the process of trying to secure a first English top-flight crown since 1990.

A four-point lead has been established over reigning champions Manchester City in the battle for top-flight supremacy, with just one defeat suffered in 23 games.

That sole reversal came at the Etihad Stadium, and was followed by an FA Cup third round loss at Wolves.

Liverpool could have wobbled after suffering successive setbacks, but have responded to them with back-to-back wins over Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Fighting spirit was in plentiful supply across both of those outings, with Wijnaldum revealing that Klopp has helped his side to realign their focus and restore belief.

The Dutch midfielder told Premier League Productions: “You always learn from a defeat, even more than when you win games because when you win, you don’t see everything you did wrong.

“When you lose games you analyse them more than when you win. Of course, we learned. Every team learns when they lose a game.

“What I learned the most was that we still need to keep the confidence; in Jurgen we have a manager who can help us with that. That’s what he said after the games against City and Wolves - that we must keep the confidence and maybe even work harder than before.

“He gave us the feeling that we had to deal with it and work even harder to make it better.”

Liverpool took in a welcome break over the weekend as many of their Premier League rivals were in FA Cup action.

They will, however, be back in pursuit of precious points on Wednesday when they welcome Leicester to Anfield.

Their advantage at the summit may have been cut to a solitary point by the time they take to the field in that contest, with City due to travel to Newcastle on Tuesday.