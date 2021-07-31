'Why should I move? - Getafe's Macias explains why few Mexican stars are leaving Liga MX for Europe

The 21-year-old is preparing for his first season in European football after securing a loan move to Getafe

Getafe star Jose Juan Macias suggested that football in his home country of Mexico might not be as strong as locals believe, while claiming many of his compatriots are not prepared to try their luck in the European game.

Macias is a new arrival in La Liga, having joined Getafe on loan from Chivas this summer.

But he has some explosive opinions to offer about the Liga MX and countrymen as he addressed the relatively small number of Mexican stars who choose to play their football away from home, affirming that there are several factors that stop them travelling across the Atlantic Ocean.

What was said?

"Our preferences as players is another issue," he told Fox Sports..

"Some are over there [in Mexico], they live comfortably, with their families, they have a good wage. So they say, 'why should I move? I'm stable there.'

"They don't have the goal of coming here to Europe, and I can respect that."

Overpriced fees?

Macias also reflected on how many players are priced out of a move as clubs demand high fees for the league's biggest stars.

As a result, players are encouraged to stay local, leaving few able to head to Europe.

"Mexican football is over-hyped," the 21-year-old forward said.

Article continues below

"The transfer fees are through the roof and there are team who will pay 15 million for you when in Europe you don't get that.

"There is an interest from the clubs to sell you locally."

Further reading