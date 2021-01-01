Why Mosimane’s success abroad is so important for South African football

'Jingles' can add to his already impressive list of accolades by guiding the Red Devils to victory over Berkane in Friday night’s Caf Super Cup final

Former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician Pitso Mosimane, now in charge of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, is continuing to blaze a trail internationally for South African coaches.

Inspiring future generations of coaches

There is little question about the amount of talent which exists in South African football. Arguably though, one of the weak points in the SA footballing hierarchy is a lack of quality young coaches, from PSL level right down to the development and grass roots ranks.

And while most youngsters aspire to be professional players rather than coaches, Mosimane's continued success on the global stage may encourage more budding or current coaches to aim higher on the international stage. Because while up until now there have been many South African footballers who have made it overseas, this has not been the case with our coaches.

Greatest ever South African coach?

If Mosimane continues to impress and build his reputation in Egypt, he may well end up getting the chance to coach in Europe or perhaps South America.

It's hard to argue against that notion. Two Caf Champions League crowns, five league titles in the PSL and one in the Egyptian league, as well as numerous cup successes, only Gavin Hunt and Gordon Igesund even come close, though without the same success in Africa, it's clear Mosimane is the forerunner.

A harder job than Sundowns?

While it could be argued that it's easy coaching a team of Al Ahly's class - that Mosimane inherited the team rather than built it, it cannot be overstated how much of a challenge it is for a for a foreign-born coach to succeed.

Each time there has been a hint of poor form or an odd bad result, club legends have come out and criticised the South African. Language and cultural differences only add to the challenges. And when the team's doing well, it's been said that Mosimane inherited a successful side.

Article continues below

That he's managed to overcome these hurdles, and that he already has three trophies in the domestic league, Egyptian Cup and the 2020 Caf Champions League in the bag, shows that he's up for it. Now Mosimane can take another step towards immortal greatness by adding the Caf Super Cup to his list of accolades.

The match against Moroccan side Berkane, who won the Caf Confederation Cup last season, takes place at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Kick off is at 18:00 South African time.