Licensing issues mean that football video and simulation games have a long history of using fake names to carefully avoid potential disputes.

The likes of Konami's Pro Evolution series famously popularised teams such as 'Man Red' players like 'Naldarinho', but nowadays there is generally no such confusion.

However, there are still a number of fake names littered across football titles, such as 'Piemonte Calcio' in FIFA and now Manchester United have been renamed 'Man UFC' from Football Manager 2022 on.

Why are Manchester United called 'Man UFC' on Football Manager 2022?

A legal dispute between Manchester United and the makers of the Football Manager games is the reason why the Red Devils are known as 'Manchester UFC' on Football Manager 2022.

The club launched legal action against Sega and Sports Interactive in May 2020 over what it argued was an infringement of trademark.

While Sega and Sports Interactive maintained that they did not need a licence to use the club's name in their game, they confirmed in August 2021 that they had agreed an amicable compromise.

"Manchester United and Sega have agreed a settlement to amicably resolve their trademark dispute relating to Football Manager. Both parties are pleased to resolve this matter to their mutual satisfaction," a statement posted on the Football Manager Twitter page explained.

"From FM22 onwards, the Manchester United football club will be named ‘Manchester UFC’ or ‘Man UFC’. These name changes have been made purely to settle the dispute on a no admissions basis.

"SEGA and Sports Interactive maintain that they do not need a licence to use the ‘Manchester United’ name but have made the change as a gesture of goodwill so that both parties can move on."

Manchester United are not the only club without a real name on Football Manager, with Juventus notably rebranded as 'Zebre' following the Bianconeri's exclusive deal with Konami in 2019.

Brazilian clubs have been shortened to a three-letter version, so Flamengo are 'FLA' and Vasco da Gama are 'VDG'.

There are other licensing drawbacks too. For example, Oliver Kahn has long been known as 'Jens Mustermann' in the games, while the Japan and Germany national teams do not call up real players.

Do 'Manchester UFC' have real players in Football Manager 2022?

Yes. While the name of Manchester United has been altered in Football Manager 2022, other aspects of the club reflect reality.

So, they still wear red jerseys, play their home games at Old Trafford and boast a playing squad replete with the talent of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and wonderkid Mason Greenwood.

Can you fix 'Man UFC' on Football Manager 2022 to get the real name?

It is possible to get the real names of clubs and certain players on Football Manager 2022, but it requires a small bit of technical wizardry to turn 'Man UFC' into 'Manchester United'.

Websites such as SortItOutSI and FMScout provide files that can be downloaded and step-by-step instructions on how to apply the real names fix.

