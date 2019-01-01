Why Man City star Mahrez did not start against Tottenham - Guardiola

Following his impressive performance in the league opener, the Algeria international was demoted to the bench against Mauricio Pochettino's side

boss Pep Guardiola revealed Riyad Mahrez started on the bench against Hotspur because he needed to see Bernardo Silva in action.

A week ago, Mahrez got the nod to start in City's opening Premier League fixture against with Silva and Leroy Sane out due to injury.

During the fixture at the London Stadium, he produced a man-of-the-match performance with two assists in their 5-0 victory.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old was introduced as an 80th-minute substitute as Tottenham held Man City to a 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

At the end of the encounter, Guardiola defended the decision of not starting Mahrez and hat-trick hero Gabriel Jesus, as he continues to evaluate the rest of his squad in the opening weeks of the season.

"The reason is I want everybody involved," Guardiola said, per Manchester Evening News.

"So at this part of the season I want to see everybody involved. How is the rhythm, how is the physical condition, and see the players how they are because we need everybody.

"We have a long week and if the players don’t play regularly they can go three weeks without a game which is too much in the season.

"Now is the real pre-season. The pre-season in is not the real pre-season, the pre-season is now. The week before West Ham, the week now, the next two weeks to prepare before the international break.

"That’s why the guys who didn’t play the last game are involved because Riyad was the best player, so he should play. Gabriel was incredible the way he come back. So I need to see Bernardo and take his best performance so that is the reason why.

"The second game in the Premier League, the first game at home is difficult to find a better game to play at home in the first one. We try to have a good game and enjoy it."