Why Lionel Messi will miss Argentina's friendly against Indonesia in Jakarta - explained

Lionel Messi is back with Argentina on international duty, but he will play no part in their upcoming friendly against Indonesia in Jakarta.

Argentina face Australia & Indonesia

Messi to sit out second game

Could start vs Socceroos

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi will not face Indonesia in the second of his country's upcoming friendlies, although World Cup-winning coach Lionel Scaloni has suggested he will start Friday's game against Australia in China.

WHY ISN'T MESSI PLAYING? According to journalist Gaston Edul, following the clash with the Socceroos, Messi will not travel to Jakarta for Monday's game against Indonesia because he will be released early so he can begin his holiday period after a long season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked specifically about Messi's potential playing time against Australia in a press conference, Scaloni replied: "In principle the whole game, but we'll see. He's always played with me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having won the World Cup in the middle of the 2022-23 season, Messi has probably earned a rest. It's likely that less experienced Argentina players will contest the fixture with Indonesia.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MESSI: The superstar will enjoy a break from football before sealing a move to Inter Miami as he prepares to begin a new chapter in MLS.