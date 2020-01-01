Why is Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno wearing the outfield away kit against Wolves?

The German took to the pitch in a white top, as opposed to his luminous green jersey

fans would have been forgiven for taking an inquisitive look at goalkeeper Bernd Leno against , as he took to the field in an outfield shirt.

Leno’s shirt of choice this term has been a luminous green affair, but he stepped on to the pitch in a white away kit in the Premier League game at the Emirates on Sunday.

The reason for the strange choice of shirt was Leno’s opposite number at Wolves, Rui Patricio, arriving at the ground with an identical coloured jersey.

More teams

Premier League rules state goalkeepers cannot wear the same coloured shirt, despite being at opposite ends of the pitch. The thinking possibly being that it could lead to confusion if one of the keepers ventured forward for a corner.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

The responsibility sits with Wolves as the away team, but they arrived at the ground with no second option - meaning Leno donned the white outfield top.

Arsenal confirmed the switch of kit , but there is no word on why Leno pulled on an away outfield top as opposed to an alternative goalkeeping option.

The Arsenal shop has a picture of Leno sporting a black goalkeeping top, but he pulled on the white away kit. The referee Michael Oliver was in black on Sunday.

Leno, a signing from in 2018, is the undisputed number one for Arsenal and has kept three clean sheets in the Premier League so far this term.

That record was not extended to four, and it may be the white shirt is not a positive one for the German, as he was beaten by Pedro Neto on 27 minutes and again by Daniel Podence.

Article continues below

Arsenal went into the game without the injured Thomas Partey, who is making progress from the thigh strain he picked up against on November 8.

Nicolas Pepe has been forced to sit out the game on account of the suspension he picked up for headbutting ’s Ezgjan Alioski last week, while Sead Kolasinac is out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mohamed Elneny had been absent after testing positive for coronavirus while on international duty with , but he produced a negative test and was given the green light to take his place on the bench against Wolves.