Why didn't Real replace Ronaldo? They should have signed Mbappe and Hazard! - Prosinecki

The former Blancos playmaker believes those at the Santiago Bernabeu are paying for the price for not spending big to counter the loss of a talisman

Real Madrid’s decision not to replace Cristiano Ronaldo has been slammed by Robert Prosinecki, with the Blancos told they should have spent big landing Kylian Mbappe and Eden Hazard.

A five-time Ballon d’Or winner took the decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu for Juventus on the back of his World Cup exploits with Portugal.

Florentino Perez was given plenty of time in which to try and find suitable cover for the loss of a record-breaking talismanic presence, but was unable to make any marquee additions.

Madrid are now paying the price in what has been a testing 2018-19 campaign, with the likes of Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema struggling to step up in Ronaldo’s absence.

Former midfielder Prosinecki believes they should never have been left in that position, with it difficult to understand why Real did not pursue star performers at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

He told Sportske novosti: “I can't believe Perez bought no replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo!

“A man who gave you 50 goals each season leaves and you get nobody! How did he think their current players would make up those 50 goals?!

“With all the problems Real are facing now, with Ronaldo they'd still be at or near the top of the league.”

Prosinecki, who spent three years at the Bernabeu between 1991 and 1994, added: “Who could he have bought? Hazard and Mbappe!

“Put those two together up front and you'll see how strong your attack would be.

“Yes, they cost over 300 million but is that money Real cannot afford? Modern football went that way, you have to constantly keep active on the market and buy the best ones.

“I saw Perez lost investors in the new stadium, so he is trying to save the money for that.

“But Real cannot afford to save the money in a way that harms the team.

“I am not sure how long the fans will tolerate this, and when they go crazy, it is inconvenient for everyone.”

Madrid are still in the Copa del Rey, having reached the quarter-final stage, while a fourth successive Champions League crown remains on the cards after booking a place in the last 16.

They have, however, been left 10 points off the pace in the Liga title race after suffering six defeats across their 20 fixtures so far.