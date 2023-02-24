Why are Rangers called Teddy Bears? Nickname meaning explained

What are the nicknames of Scottish club Rangers? Here's why they are known as Gers, Light Blues and Teddy Bears.

Rangers are the fourth-oldest club in Scotland, having come into existence 150 years ago. They are one of the most successful clubs in the world in terms of trophies and have been known by multiple nicknames throughout the years.

The Scottish giants are popularly known as the 'Gers'. They also go by other nicknames like Teddy Bears and Light Blues.

But what do these nicknames mean and what are the stories behind them? GOAL has you covered.

Why are Rangers known as Teddy Bears?

The nickname Teddy Bears became popular during 1970s, inspired by Cockney rhyming slang.

If one were to imitate a thick Glasgow accent, Bears will sound like Bers and that then rhymes with the word Gers - a shortened version of Rangers.

Getty Images

What are the nicknames of Rangers?

One of Rangers’ most popular nickname comes from their club name itself. Rangers' name was shortened to form Gers and that has stuck with them over the years.

Rangers' kit colours have always been predominantly blue in colour and that's how they came to be known as the Light Blues.