Who scored the first Premier League goal?

More than 25,000 goals have been scored in England's top flight since the start of the 1992-93 season, with plenty of landmark moments along the way

The Premier League has seen countless memorable goals since its inception in 1992.

Any number of players could claim to have scored the best goal in Premier League history, or the most important – but only one player can say he scored the first.

The first goal ever scored in the Premier League was by Brian Deane for against on August 15, 1992.

With less than five minutes on the clock at Bramall Lane, a long throw-in from the right was flicked on over the head of Peter Schmeichel, and Deane was on hand to plant a free header into an empty net from inside the six-yard box.

Deane added a second goal from the penalty spot before half-time, with Mark Hughes scoring a consolation as the hosts held on for an unlikely win over the eventual league champions.

Sheffield United finished 14th and reached the semi-finals that season, with Deane going on to score 19 goals in all competitions.

Deane, who played three times for , had a colourful playing career including stints at and Perth Glory.

From the old Third Division to the Premier League across three stints with Sheffield United, he scored 119 goals for the club, also enjoying productive spells with Leeds, and Leicester.

After retiring in 2006, he took up the managerial post at Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 in 2012, and he currently works as a coach at former club Leeds.

Deane also owns 50 per cent of Ferizaj, a club which plays in the Football Superleague of Kosovo.

While Deane beat stars like Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Les Ferdinand to the first goal, arguably the Premier League’s first true star put his name to the 100th.

Eric Cantona scored the 100th goal in the Premier League, volleying home for Leeds in a 5-0 win over on August 25, 1992.

Number 1,000 came the following year, Blackburn’s Mike Newell turning in from point-blank range in a 3-1 win over on April 7, 1993.

The 5,000th goal is a source of some contention. On December 7, 1996, Andy Townsend and Chris Sutton were both credited with goals at exactly the same time, for and Blackburn respectively.

Les Ferdinand claimed goal number 10,000, another close-range finish, this time for Spurs against on December 15, 2001.

It was almost exactly a decade before the 20,000th goal was registered, Marc Albrighton nipping in behind the defence to score for Aston Villa on December 21, 2011.

Never one to shy away from the headlines, Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored the 25,000th Premier League goal on November 6, 2016, firing a low shot into the corner from range for Manchester United against Swansea.

“I thought it was only me who scored 25,000,” the Swede said after the game.