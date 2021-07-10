Who makes Italy boss Mancini's suit & how much does it cost?

The attire worn by the Azzurri boss and his staff has been the topic of conversation throughout the European Championship

Football managers are generally praised for their style of play rather than their style of clothing, but Roberto Mancini's outfit for Euro 2020 has certainly caught the eye.

Indeed, while Italy have been slick on the pitch throughout the tournament, Mancini has been oozing his own cool on the sidelines and in interviews, with his attire prompting conversations between impressed onlookers.

If you are one of those people wondering who makes the Azzurri head coach's suave suit, Goal can help you out.

Who makes Italy boss Mancini's suit?

None other than the world-renowned fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

The uniform, also worn by Mancini's technical staff, is actually a tribute to former Azzurri icon Enzo Bearzot, who coached the national team to World Cup glory in 1982.

In a statement released by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), the attire is described as “A light blue/white jacket with a mandarin collar, made from light seersucker cotton with a wrinkled effect, accompanied by soft black trousers.

“The relaxed-looking suit is inspired by the elegance of the historic coach (Bearzot) and combines the authentically Italian style, the spontaneous nonchalant attitude with the essence of the typically Armanian lines and details.”

Armani himself added: “I'm proud to dress our national team in such an important championship. I worked with an idea of spontaneous and sporty elegance, with an authentic spirit. I imagined a light suit but full of dignity.”

How much does Mancini's suit cost?

Given the suits were designed specifically for Mancini and his staff, you would have to ask how much it would take for one of those individuals to part with the garments if you wanted one badly enough.

However, with the historical importance and national pride attached to them, one could argue that they're priceless.

