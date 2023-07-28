Who will be new Chelsea captain in 2023-24? Ben Chilwell stakes his claim for Blues armband under Mauricio Pochettino

Ben Chilwell admits that he would “love to be captain” of Chelsea as the Blues prepare to appoint a successor to Cesar Azpilicueta.

WHAT HAPPENED? The long-serving Spanish defender – who won the Premier League title and Champions League during his time in England - has departed Stamford Bridge this summer and returned to his homeland at Atletico Madrid. The armband in west London is now set to be passed on, with several candidates in the frame. The likes of Thiago Silva, Reece James and Raheem Sterling are expected to come into the thinking of new manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Chilwell hoping that he also figures in that conversation.

WHAT THEY SAID: The England international left-back, who has been with the Blues since 2020, has told Standard Sport: “I would love to be captain. I was captain of the youth team at Leicester. Whether I get it or not, it's not going to take away from my role. I don't think you need an armband to be a leader so whether I get it or I don't I'll continue to do what I'm doing.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chilwell has taken it upon himself to be a leader in the Chelsea dressing room, with words of encouragement offered to Mykhailo Mudryk this summer following a difficult start to life with the Blues following his £89 million ($114m) transfer in January. Chilwell said of his conversations with the Ukraine international winger – who scored his first goal for the club in a recent friendly date with Brighton: “With Mischa, I just see endless bags of potential that hasn't been fulfilled yet. I've told him that, I literally had a conversation with him after training in the changing room, he can be such a good player for us and we know how good he is. I just like to make people feel confident in themselves. When I have these conversations with Mischa for example, it's just to make him feel like he's unstoppable so that he goes into the next game so full of confidence.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have been in America for pre-season and have two more games to take in – against Fulham and Borussia Dortmund – before returning to England and readying themselves for a 2023-24 Premier League opener against Liverpool on August 13.