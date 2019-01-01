Who are the best defenders on FIFA 20?

Virgil van Dijk has been named the highest-rated defender on FIFA 20 after his hugely impressive year with Liverpool

EA Sports have revealed their player ratings for FIFA 20, due for release worldwide on September 27, and with it comes the excitement of how the best footballers in the world are scored.

Goal has rounded up the highest-rated defenders, and you can see the full ranked list here.

and centre-back ace Virgil van Dijk has topped the list of the highest-rated FIFA 20 defenders with an overall score of 90, landing himself at number nine in the complete list.

Van Dijk's high rating comes at no surprise after a season in which he guided Liverpool to a sixth trophy and second place in the Premier League. He picked up the UEFA Men's Player of the Year award and was chosen as the PFA Player of the Year, and remains a favourite to win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Giorgio Chiellini, who has been registered as a Piemonte Calcio defender due to Konami's exclusive naming rights deal with Juventus, follows close behind at 89, retaining his rating from last year. He is joined by fellow stopper Kalidou Koulibaly as well as Sergio Ramos, also on 89.

Diego Godin, who just completed a fresh move to from is on 88 along with defender Gerard Pique. The international got a ratings boost after his overall score of 87 last year.

duo Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are close behind with an 87 rating, alongside Mats Hummels, Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte and Thiago Silva. Both Spurs defenders and Alba retained their score, while Laporte got an increase and Hummels got a slight downgrade from 89.

The likes of Samuel Umtiti, Milan Skriniar, Leonardo Bonucci, Joshua Kimmich and Marquinhos are all on an 86 rating.

Liverpool's Andy Robertson has enjoyed a boost from his previous rating of 83 to 85 thanks to Liverpool's European glory, and joins mainstay Raphael Varane and new defender Matthijs de Ligt, whose side suffered Champions League semi-final heartbreak after losing to Tottenham in the dying seconds of the game.

Bayern's David Alaba, Piemonte Calcio's Axel Sandro and Jose Maria Gimenez round off the rest of the highest-rated defenders, along with Niklas Sule, Jose Maria Gimenez, Kostas Manolas and Marcelo.

FIFA 20: Top-rated defenders