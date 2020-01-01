Who are penalty takers for each of the Premier League clubs in 2020-21?
Premier League Fantasy Football enthusiasts will be eager to fill their team with the best penalty-takers in order to earn maximum points in the event of a spot-kick being awarded.
So which penalty-takers should you be signing for your Fantasy Football team?
Goal takes a look.
Who are the Premier League penalty takers this season?
When you're choosing your forwards for your Fantasy Team, you might be tempted to sign a striker who's a noted penalty-taker and has a good conversion rate from the spot.
Of course, the penalty takers for each team are never set in stone. Some clubs might have a consistent, dedicated penalty-taker at all times, but sometimes, things change - and some last-minute decisions on who is to assume spot-kick duties might arrive.
Additionally, there is the chance that the dedicated spot-kick taker has been subbed off or is simply not on the pitch at the time of the penalty being awarded.
Still, we've rounded up a list of each club's primary, as well as secondary, penalty takers in the table below, and the players who have the best chance of being picked to convert a spot-kick.
The primary penalty takers have been listed, and we've provided their deputy penalty-takers should the first-choice be unavailable to step up.
|Team
|Primary penalty taker
|Secondary penalty taker(s)
|Arsenal
|Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|Alexandre Lacazette
|Aston Villa
|Anwar El Ghazi
|Jack Grealish, Conor Hourihane
|Brighton
|Neal Maupay
|Jay Rodriguez, Pascal Gross
|Burnley
|Ashley Barnes
|Chris Wood
|Chelsea
|Jorginho
|Timo Werner
|Crystal Palace
|Luka Milivojevic
|Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew
|Everton
|Gylfi Sigurdsson
|James Rodriguez
|Fulham
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Tom Cairney
|Leeds
|Mateusz Klich
|Patrick Bamford
|Leicester City
|Jamie Vardy
|James Maddison
|Liverpool
|Mohamed Salah
|James Milner
|Manchester City
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero,
|Manchester United
|Bruno Fernandes
|Marcus Rashford
|Newcastle
|Matt Ritchie
|Callum Wilson
|Sheffield United
|Oliver Norwood
|Billy Sharp, David McGoldrick
|Southampton
|Danny Ings
|James Ward-Prowse
|Tottenham
|Harry Kane
|Dele Alli, Heung-min Son
|West Brom
|Charlie Austin
|Kenneth Zohore
|West Ham
|Mark Noble
|Michail Antonio
|Wolves
|Raul Jimenez
|Ruben Neves